FitFlop Women's Sandals Rose - Rose Pink Back-Strap Elodie Leather Sandal - Women

Rose Pink Back-Strap Elodie Leather Sandal - Women. Take your casual warm-weather looks to the next level with this pair of sophisticated sandals boasting an intertwined leather upper. Lightweight cushioning and a contoured midsole work together to provide you with all-day comfort. FeaturesDuocomFFTM Footbed Technology features two independent lightweight midsole layers for enhanced cushioningAnatomically contoured layers increases foot-to-midsole contact to maximize comfortProduct Details1" heelSlip-onSlip-resistant rubber pods front and backAmerican Podiatric Medical Association Seal of AcceptanceLeather upperLeather liningSlip-resistant rubber soleImported