Grape Sofia Stud-Accent Suede Slide - Women. Enjoying an easygoing warm-weather silhouette when you wear these suede slides starring geometric stud accents and lightweight, cushioned footbeds to ensure your comfort all day long.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.FeaturesOrthotic-grade supportApproved by the American Podiatric Medical AssociationProduct DetailsSuede upperLeather liningMan-made footbedRubber soleImported