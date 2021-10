Black Thistle Sandal - Women. Contrast stitching and an asymmetrical strap enlivens your warm-weather ensembles in this sturdy sandal. A gel-cushioned footbed provides all-day support.Size note: This style runs small, Aerothotic recommends ordering the next size up. For half sizes, also size up.Full graphic text: AerothoticDeep heel cup supportComfort liningGel-cushioned footbedMan-made upperNon-slip molded man-made soleImported