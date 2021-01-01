Revitalign Women's Sandals Black - Black Zuma Leather Flip-Flop - Women

Black Zuma Leather Flip-Flop - Women. Slip into a flip that's built for comfort from the ground up with a traction rubber sole, a cushioning and supportive footbed, and smooth nubuck leather straps.Size note: Revitalign footwear is designed and built to accommodate all foot types. For this reason, some customers feel our product runs larger than expected. Revitalign recommends ordering one half size down if you wear a half size or have a narrower foot.FeaturesAnatomically designed arch support Contoured footbed promoting proper foot alignment Cushioned forefoot for optimal comfort 360 engineered heel cup Product DetailsSlip-onLeather upperLeather liningRubber soleImported