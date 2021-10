Swim your best with the TYR® Sandblasted Mojave Crossback Swim Top. Adjustable straps with tie closure, 4-way stretch fabric and chlorine proof material deliver a long-lasting, comfortable swimsuit when sporting the TYR® Sandblasted Mojave Crossback Swim Top. FEATURES: Swim top Low scoop neckline Flexible, adjustable thin straps Crossback design with tie closure Fade-free color Low coverage UPF technology protects from the sun 4-way stretch fabric Chlorine proof