L Space Women's Sandy Bottom Classic - Small - Fruit Punch

The L Space Women's Sandy Bottom Classic is a swim suit bottom to keep you covered on the beach. At least your bottom half. The classic coverage delivers with a hipster Fit, not too much and not too little. The nylon and spandex blend is soft and comfortable for a full day under the sun. Be sure to match it up with an L Space top (sold separately) that suits your style. Features of the L Space Women's Sandy Bottom Classic Hipster Fit bottom Seamless construction Moderate/classic coverage Made in the USA