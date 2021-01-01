ECCO Women's Sartorelle 25 Tall Buckle Knee High Boot, Bison, 10-10.5

Long Leg Boot with functional buckle detailing allows for added adjustability and comfort A natural, versatile and timeless ecco leather with a smooth grain and dry wax finish that can be polished Textile lining with a microfiber-covered inlay offers inner comfort and breathability Fluidform Technology and foot-fitted last provide anatomical support and an integral, durable bond between the upper and sole, without the compromises common with stitched assemblies Full leather radial-edge welt offers a handcrafted, Sophisticated look