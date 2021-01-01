Fossil womens Satchel, Black, 11.25 L x 4 W 8.13 US

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible The Wiley Satchel can be worn three ways. It can be styled as a shoulder bag or a crossbody after adjusting the straps, or you can grab the top handle and go! Genuine Leather Satchel Bag; Zipper Closure; imported Exterior Details: 1 Back Slide Pocket with Magnetic Snap; Interior Details: 1 Slide Pocket, 1 Zipper Pocket; Device Compatibility: iPad Mini Measurements: 11.25"L x 4"W x 8.13; 1 Convertible Crossbody, 2 4" Handles