Zac Posen Women's Satin Back Crepe Gown - Navy - Size 12

Enchanting in its dramatic cape silhouette, this satin gown flaunts cascading sleeves and signature seams that make it the epitome of glamour. Descending into a dramatic train, this creation was made for dramatic entrances. Roundneck Long cape sleeves Back keyhole button closure Satin finish Acetate/viscose Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT Cape silhouette About 68" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Zac Posen. Color: Navy. Size: 12.