Women's Satin Cropped Pajama Pants - Stars Above Soft Pink XXL

Add a refined touch to your bedtime look with these Soft Pink Satin Cropped Pajama Pants from Stars Above™. These soft pink cropped pajama pants make a pretty choice in your nightwear collection. They feature a wide-leg relaxed cut with side slits for laidback comfort and ease of wear, along with handy side pockets for functional flair. The lightweight satin fabric offers a smooth and comfy feel, while the full elastic waist ensures easy pull-on with a secure fit. You can pair them with matching satin sleep tee or a camisole to complete your set or with other sleepwear tops for mix and match style. Size: XXL. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.