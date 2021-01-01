Carolina Ritzler Women's Satin One-Shoulder Jumpsuit - Green - Size 34 (12-14)

Effortlessly elegant, this easy-to-wear option fluidly graces the body with its modern one-shoulder silhouette. It's finished with a sleek crepe satin sheen for a glamorous cocktail piece. One-shoulder neckline One long sleeve Concealed side zip Elasticized waistband Side seam pockets Straight leg Crepe satin finish Acetate/viscose Dry clean Made in France SIZE & FIT Tailored fit About 60'. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Carolina Ritzler. Color: Green. Size: 34 (12-14).