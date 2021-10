The Bogs Sauvie Slip On Boot is a waterproof ankle boot made with seamless construction for a lighter, more durable boot. This chelsea boot is lined with Bogs Max-Wick to keep feet dry and DuraFresh bio-technology that activates to fight unwanted odors.Features and BenefitsMax-Wick lining with DuraFresh bio-technologyRebound insoleNon-Marking Bio-Grip anti-slip outsole