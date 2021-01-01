Womens Saxophone Treble Maker Funny Musician Guitarist Singer Music V-Neck T-Shirt

Retro Vintage sunset treble maker treble clef Play the trumpet, sax, drums, bass, violin, piano keyboard or flute, marching, jazz band, guitar, piano, saxophone, flutist, drummer, violin player, musician & music lovers will love this treble maker trouble! The perfect gift for family, friends, composers, music students, music teachers, classical music fans, piano fans, meme lovers, history meme lovers and more! Treble maker funny design, musical funny gift for men, women & children for Christmas or birthday! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem