Rafaella Women's Scallop Hem Chino Shorts. A fresh take on a summer essential, these Rafaella chino shorts feature cute scalloping at the hem. They’re crafted from a lightweight twill that breathes to help keep you cool and comfortable while you’re out enjoying the sunny weather. A hint of stretch in the fabric helps to ensure a flattering fit, while pockets at the front and back provide convenient storage space for small items.