Fossil Women's Scarlette Micro Quartz Stainless Steel Three-Hand Date Watch, Color: Gold Glitz/Silver (Model: ES5034)

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible. This 28mm Scarlette Micro features a blue sunray dial, three-hand date movement and a two-tone silver and gold stainless steel bracelet. Round stainless steel case, with a blue dial. 28mm case, 14mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with 3-hand date analog display, imported. Attachment color/attachment type: Two-toned, stainless steel bracelet.; Closure type: Push Button Foldover Clasp With Safety; Interchangable with all Fossil 14MM bands. Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water Customize your watch with complimentary engraving at a local Fossil store. Engraving is available at participating U.S. and Canadian full-priced and outlet Fossil stores. This service is not applicable on all accessories.