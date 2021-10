School Is Important But Skiing Is Importanter Ski Lover. Perfect for Men, Women, and Youth who Love Skiing and Skiing Enthusiasts. For Ski Humor Lover. Cool for Birthdays, Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Skiing Event. Do you Love Skiing? Show Them your Love for Skiing with this Funny Ski Design. Perfect for Family, Friends, and Loved Ones who Love Skiing More Than Anything. For the Best Skier in your Life. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem