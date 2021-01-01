Moosejaw Women's Scrapple SS Tee - XS - Golden Yellow

Keep your head in the clouds and dream of epic adventures with the Moosejaw Women's Scrapple Vintage Regs SS Tee. The vintage washed softness and a pre-shrunk Fit is sure to elevate your t-shirt game. Now if I could just figure out what to eat today, that would be great. Features of the Moosejaw Women's Scrapple Vintage Regs SS Tee Regs Fit is your perfect Fitting and comfortable everyday tee. Each tee is vintage washed to ensure a buttery soft feel. Water based prints Are soft and breathable. Tees Are pre-shrunk to keep them Fitting like the day they were bought. You're welcome. Proudly designed in Detroit and built in the USA with imported fabrics or materials. But you can wear it anywhere.