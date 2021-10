The Scrunchy Trouser is a pin tucked, mid-rise pant with pockets and a gathered, elastic detail behind the knee. Banded waist Front zip fly Side slip pockets Raised seams Back shirred elasticized accents Flare cuffs Virgin wool Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT Rise, about 9" Inseam, about 26" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Rosie Assoulin. Color: Black. Size: 2.