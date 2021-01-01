William Rast Women's Sculpted High Rise Skinny Ankle, Wild Coyote-Fray Hem, 27

Color Wild Coyote - Fray Hem is a light medium blue wash with fading effect from hips to thighs with cute fray hem, made in a nice denim jean fabric Sculpted high rise skinny ankle with functional five pockets, Zipper fly, belt loops and a sleek body made easy to dress up for a night out on the town or dress down for an easy weekend in. Figure flattering fit ankle is perfect to wear for work, class or family functions as it goes well with any fashionable top and all trendy footwear. Must have versatile piece for any wardrobe High rise jean with a 27 inch inseam and 10 inch leg opening William Rast is steeped in southern heritage, mixed with an la vibe, William Rast has taken everything iconic about American jeans wear and made it new. special size type: standard weave type: Woven