These Callaway women's golf shorts are crafted with an active waistband to help keep them in place as you bend, crouch and wind up for each swing. The versatile solid-colored golf shorts have an easy pull-on design that makes gearing up for your game a snap. Stretch fabric helps to maximize your range of motion, while pockets at the front and back make it easy to keep essentials close as you move around the course. 73% Viscose / 24% Nylon / 3% Elastane Plain Weave Fabrication Stretch To Give Full Range Of Motion Inseam: 9.5" Outseam: 19" Machine Wash Pockets: 2FrontPockets 2 Back Pockets Imported | Callaway Women's 9.5" Inseam Tech Stretch Solid Short, Black, Nylon/Elastane/Viscose