Alice + Olivia Women's Sedona Mandarin Tunic Dress - Fall Into You Multi - Size 10

Bohemian tunic dress with an ornate tapestry motif. Split V-neck Three-quarter sleeves Flounce hem Cotton/silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 34" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founder Stacey Bendet has been embracing bold color, eclectic prints and an overall passion for whimsy since launching Alice + Olivia in 2002. From party-ready dr. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Alice + Olivia. Color: Fall Into You Multi. Size: 10.