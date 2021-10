Silvery sequins flow with Art Deco-inspo in a fitted sheath dress styled in a sleeveless silhouette and destined to be the dazzling topic of cocktail chatter. 39 1/2" length Hidden back-zip closure Bateau neck Extended shoulders Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 40% polyester, 40% rayon, 20% nylon Dry clean Imported Women's Clothing