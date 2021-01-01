The Dakine Women's Sequoia Glove is a versatile glove for going between the deck at the lodge, chair lift and most definitely on the slopes. The shell portion is all about the Gore-TEX, an insert with Gore Warm Technology, which not only provides the waterproof, breathable block against wind and Snow, but additional warmth. Hands won't get wind burnt or soaked, plus toasty warmth with an additional 280g layer of High loft Insulation. A Rubbertec palm allows for easy grip and if you're on the chairlift or on the back deck, shed the shell and the removable storm liner provides enough heat and touch screen compatibility to text your friends. Features of the Dakine Women's Sequoia Glove External water resistant zippered stash/heat pack pocket Nose wipe thumb panel Removable wrist leash