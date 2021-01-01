VANELi Womens Serene Flat,Navy,7.5 N US

Find serenity and style this season in the Serene flat from Vaneli®. Suede or nappa upper with fashionable quilt stitching and patent leather accent at the toe. Combination leather and textile interior helps to wick away unhealthy moisture. Padded footbed with arch support will have you walking in all-day comfort. Durable rubber outsole and slight heel provide flexibility with each step. Measurements: Heel Height: 3⁄8 in Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7, width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.