Womens Sexy Gangster Sobriety Clean Image Funny Distressed V-Neck T-Shirt

Sobriety is no easy feat. Celebrate your huge accomplishment, whether you're 30 days sober, 60 days sober, 1 year sober, or 5 years sober or more! For, Sexy, Sober, Smart,Savage! Make a great congratulations gift for your clean and sober child, sister, bro CLICK ON BRAND NAME FOR MORE DESIGNS. A great gift for someone in recovery or rehab, working through the steps, or quitting cold turkey. This 'Sober Gangster' design is perfect for someone in recovery is clean and sober 12 Step anniversary Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem