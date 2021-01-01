Bali Women’s Shapewear Firm Control Ultra Light Built-in Bra Lace Body Shaper Briefer Fajas DF6552

TUMMY, WAIST & BACK TARGETING – Beauty takes shape in this Bali shapewear firm-control Ultra Light body shaper with a built-in underwire bra. Lay-flat lace has a lightweight feel without any added bulk. Sheer lace sections add an eye-catching accent. FIRM CONTROL, BODY SHAPER – Two-ply shaping panels provide targeted shaping and enhanced opacity under dresses, skirts, and pants. The Comfort-U design provides back coverage and shaping for wardrobe versatility and helps keep the straps in place. BUILT-IN BRA SUPPORT – You’re gorgeously covered up top with a built-in underwire bra with a modern V-neckline. Signature Bali underwire bra cups deliver shapely support and full coverage. The adjustable straps let you customize the fit. COMFY, LIGHTWEIGHT LACE FABRIC – Lighten up in this fajas body shaper’s lightweight fabric and smooth lace to keep you comfy year-round. This one-piece body shaper for women has a cotton-lined hook-and-eye gusset for added convenience. SIZING THAT FITS YOU – Select your true size from the chart, don’t size down. For more compression, choose a higher control level. Try the “sit test” to ensure there’s no dig or poke and adjust for comfort. Put shaper on feet first and pull up into place.