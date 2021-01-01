Black Diamond Women's Sharp End Shell - Medium - Paintbrush

Lightweight and minimalist, the Black Diamond Women's Sharp End Shell is streamlined for fast-moving alpine adventures. Featuring a 3L Gore-TEX; Pro shell, this jacket offers durable protection that won't let you down on the mountain. Its waterproof Performance is bolstered by watertight AquaGuard; zippers and one-handed adjustments for the hood and hem. Pit zips expel excess heat during High-intensity activities like Climbing and skiing. Features of the Black Diamond Women's Sharp End Shell Integrated cohaesive cord management system Adjustable, Climbing-helmet-compatible hood Brushed micro suede on back of neck and chin YKK reverse coil PU coated zipper Underarm gussets for overhead mobility Elbow articulation for forward mobility Zip chest pocket, two zip hand pockets and one internal drop pocket Two-way armpit zip vents Custom-molded cuff tabs Primary fabric is bluesign approved