Aqua Handwoven Fair Trade Fringe Scarf. Layer your everyday looks with this textured scarf handwoven from lightweight, breathable cotton for a touch of rustic appeal.Note: Marquet is a member of the Fair Trade Federation and aims to empower artisans and entrepreneurs by promoting equitable and sustainable trade partnerships worldwide. This one-of-a-kind item is handcrafted by an artisan in South Asia.62'' W x 22'' HHandwoven100% cottonHand wash; hang dryImported