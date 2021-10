Opt for a sleek and easy-going style with the Clarks Shaylin Ave Slip On. Built for comfort, this classy loafer features a leather sockliner and a removable OrthoLite® footbed that surround your feet in premium comfort and reduces shock for all-day wear. Features and Benefits Part of the Unstructured Collection Removable OrthoLite® footbed Leather sockliner Twin gore panels Lightweight EVA treaded outsole