Women's Walking Cradles Shea Walking Sandal

Update your everyday wardrobe with the cool and comfortable Walking Cradles Shea Walking Sandal. Designed for the woman on the go, this casual sandal comes complete with the innovative Tiny Pillows® footbed that cushions your feet in sublime softness every step of the way. The soft moisture-wicking lining ensures optimum comfort, while the flexible outsole with built-in tread provides enhanced slip resistance for smooth, steady strides. Features and Benefits Part of the METRO Collection Tiny Pillows® insole Non-compacting, open cell foam cushioning Moisture-wicking, antimicrobial lining Ultra-flexible, non-skid outsole for maximum movability and shock absorption 3 adjustable hook-and-loop straps