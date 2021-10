Fit and Design: Standard fit hoodie Raschel fleece lining provides added warmth and comfort Attached hood Covered, secure-zip hand pockets Exposed, reverse-coil center front zip Heat transfer The North Face® logo on left chest and back-right shoulder Technology: Non-PFC durable water-repellent finish helps keep you dry WindWall™ technology provides superior wind resistance; wind permeability rated at less than 10 CFM Additional Details: 27.5” center back