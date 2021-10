Designed to stand up to frigid temperatures, a rugged parka goes uptown stylish in a slim, mid-thigh-length silhouette. Smart features include superior 625-fill-power down insulation, soft fleece lining the pockets and chin guard and interior shoulder straps for easy carrying. An exceptionally lush ring of coyote fur tops the two-way adjustable hood. 35" length (size Medium) Two-way zip closure with snap storm placket Long sleeves; adjustable