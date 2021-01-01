Womens Shenandoah National Park Virginia Vintage Retro Bear Hiking V-Neck T-Shirt

Vintage Shenandoah National Park Virginia Bear design someone who loves trail running, ultrarunning, camping and swimming hiking, waterfalls in the Shenandoah National Park .old look Great keepsake for outdoors lover daddy, mom & girl, boys and son. This bear Shenandoah National Park mountain design great to wear while in outdoors, this is retro bear inspired design for who like to enjoying the charm of Shenandoah National Park, the mountains, hiking, mountain biking, camping, fishing & the outdoors. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem