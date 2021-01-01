Carhartt Women's Shoreline Jacket - Small - Jay Blue

The Carhartt Women's Shoreline Jacket is a fully waterproof jacket that's ready for the long haul. Built to excel in wet-weather working environments, this jacket Features Storm Defender; Technology that will protect you from rainfall while also keeping the sweat off your skin as you work. This jacket Features fully taped, triple-stitched seams for supreme weather protection and durability. You'll find that the detachable hood and drop-tail hem Are not only convenient but also contribute to both the style and function of this piece. Features of the Carhartt Women's Shoreline Jacket Fully taped seams Detachable three-piece hood with drawcord and barrel lock adjusters Two-way zipper with snap-front storm placket 6 Pockets all together Articulated elbows Hook-and-loop adjustable cuffs Interior storm cuffs with thumbholes Adjustable hem with drawcord and barrel lock adjusters Drop-tail adds coverage Triple-stitched main seams