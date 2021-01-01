Women's Short Sleeve Jacket - Knox Rose Multi Burst XXL, Multicolor Multi Burst

Keep your look on point for any casual outing with this Open-Front Kimono Jacket from Knox Rose™. This kimono jacket features an allover floral print on a checkered backdrop with balloon sleeves and high-low hem, giving your closet staple a little on-trend flounce. The lightweight fabric construction offers cool comfort, while the open-front style allows for easy layering and wear. Style it over a range of outfits for a perfect finishing piece. Size: XXL. Color: Multicolor Multi Burst. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Rayon.