Starter hangtag doubles as a sticker! Made of super soft slub jersey fabric, this classic short sleeve tee features a panther graphic and STARTER logo across the chest. This will be your new favorite tee! This STARTER tee is designed to fit close to the body to move with you. Size up for a more relaxed fit. Tag free back neck Reflective side tab Vintage-inspired patch logo on sleeve Amazon Exclusive, Women's Activewear