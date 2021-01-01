Rebecca Taylor Women's Short-Sleeve Satin Leaf Floral Dress - Sky Combo - Size 4

Vintage inspired floral dress with a ruffled neckline and cinched sleeves. Ruffle roundneck Cinched three-quarter sleeves Button front Lined Cotton Dry clean SIZE & FIT A-line silhouette About 50" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND At only 26 years old, New Zealand-born designer Rebecca Taylor moved to New York City and launched her epony. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Rebecca Taylor. Color: Sky Combo. Size: 4.