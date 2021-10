Get the casual comfort you love for a day of fun in the sun with these Shortie Swim Shorts from Kona Sol™. The bikini bottom shorts feature a full lining and are made from a smooth nylon-spandex blend that comfortably moves with you. Pair them with the matching Kona Sol bikini top or any swim top of your choosing. Color: Gray. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.