Womens Show me your tips V-Neck T-Shirt

Help show your support for local spay and neuter services. With this, you will bring awareness to helping both feral and friendly felines. An ear tip on a cat indicates that they have already been fixed, so please do not try and trap. Return them home. Trap. Neuter. Release. is also known as TNR by many animal shelters and advocacy groups. Please reach out to your local animal care and control to see how you can get involved and volunteer to make a difference in stray cat's lives.