Womens Shrug It Works On My Machine Programmer Excuse Black Design V-Neck T-Shirt

For a computer programmer bugs are a fact of life and so are excuses such as this popular one. Often enough code works on one machine, but not the other. Don't just shrug it off and say "it works on my machine" except as a joke. A funny design for programmers with a sense of humor. While simplistic, it attracts attention through the witty unicode emoticon for shrugging your shoulders and smiling, a meme among Internet users. Great for work, tech events and conferences. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem