From sanctuary

Sanctuary Women's Sia Short Length Leopard Print Skirt, 33

$28.26
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Color Leopard Print has a brown ground with black animal marks design allover, made in a nice stretch twill fabric Style - short length Leopard Print skirt with five functional pockets, zipper fly, belt loops and front seam detail. Versatility - this sexy short skirt pairs great with all tops from fashionable to basic tee and trendy footwear from sandals to boots; making it a versatile piece every wardrobe should have. Length - this sexy skirt is 18 inches from center and a 38 3/4 sweep The Sanctuary denim woman has a unique eye for style as she shops for on trend pieces that are modern, yet timeless.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com