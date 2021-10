Stylish joggers styled with metallic buttons on the sides and contrast piping with brand lettering. Drawstring waist Pull-on style Pintucked Banded cuffs Cotton/modal/spandex Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 12" Inseam, about 30" Leg opening, about 10" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Sportswear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Karl Lagerfeld Paris. Color: Black. Size: XL.