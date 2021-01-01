Slick Chicks Women's Side Fastener Adaptive Bra - Beige XXL

You adapt to life. Let us adapt to you. Slick Chicks hook and loop fastening bra is a must-have addition to your everyday intimates’ collection. Made for both lounge and on-the-go wear, this bra is the perfect piece for your closet. Soft, jersey blend fabric combined with the ease of putting on and taking off makes it ideal for the mama-to-be (hello breastfeeding) for those with disabilities, mobility issues, chronic illness, postoperative care and anyone with a limited range of motion. Size: XXL. Color: Beige. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.