Madewell's classic high-top sneakers were designed to be comfortable from the get-go. Made of rich leather with a recycled-cotton lining, these color-blocked lace-ups have MWL Cloudlift insoles for a supercushy, ultrasupportive fit that feels like walking on a. well, you know. Style Name: Madewell Sidewalk High Top Sneaker (Women). Style Number: 6549326.