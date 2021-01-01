KEEN Women's Sienna Canvas Mary Jane Easy on Shoe Flat, Brick Dust/Birch, 6.5

FIT: Built on a women-specific foot form; Removable, dual-density PU insole with arch support provides additional cushioning for long lasting comfort TRACTION: Non-marking rubber outsoles leaves no trace or imprints while in indoor environments SUPPORT & CONFORT: Removable PU footbed with arch support for long-lasting comfort; With Natural rubber and cork midsole for long lasting support CARE TIPS: Do not put these shoes in the washing machine; They should be cleaned with a light brushing; If they are really dirty, use a spot removing foam, then brush the shoes ODOR-PROTECTION: All KEEN products feature a natural, pesticide-free probiotic-based technology called Eco Anti-Odor technology for breaking down odor in sweat