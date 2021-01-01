The Hurley Sig Zane Wailehua Surf Suit delivers a comfortable fit. Features an authentic Sig Zane print, this long-sleeve surf suit offers easy back-zip entry. Moderate coverage and medium stretchiness keep you covered all day long. Details Quick Dry. UPF 50. Compressive Fit. 79% Polyester / 21% Spandex. All over Sig Zane printed long sleeve surf suit with solid side panels, back zip entry and color blocked design at wearers waist. Hurley icon heat transfer. Hand Wash. Imported. Women's Sig Zane Wailehua Surf Suit in Light Aqua, Size Medium