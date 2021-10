Features of the Royal Robbins Womens Sightseeker Hemp Pant Sustainable hemp twill is naturally soft, breathable, odor-resistant and durable Stretch fibers add freedom and hold the Fit Enzyme washed for greater softness Seamless grown-on waist is lined for comfort, has modern style Snap front with a zippered fly and drawstring waist adjustment Subtle hammer loop Highlights the workwear inspired style Fabric Details 53% Hemp, 44% Recycled Polyester, 3% Spandex