Lane Bryant Women's Signature Fit Wide Leg Jean - Argan Oil 28S Argan Oil

Time to trade in your true blues. This pair in our Signature Fit shows off a chic wide-leg silhouette and a rich golden color. Belt loops. Two patch front pockets. Two back pockets. Button & zip fly closure. Flex Magic Waistband. The no-gap, stretch waistband that moves with you for all-day comfort. FIT: Signature. Our most popular fit for those who are proportional from waist through the hip and thigh. LEG SHAPE: Wide Leg. Relaxed and easy from hip to ankle. Our widest leg opening. INSEAM: Short 29", Regular 31", Long 34" RISE: Mid Item Number #371313, Imported Plus Size Denim, Lane Bryant