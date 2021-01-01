Meet the Aria Midi Shirt dress Our best selling silhouette in a stunning new soft blue colourway and stunning silk satin fabric. A feminine silk dress silhouette with a wrap and tie front detail to cinch you in and ensure the perfect fit. This style has the same dipped hem to elegantly sweep over the calf at the front and dip to the ankle at the hem as our best selling Luciana Midi. The over sized statement sleeves offers feminine coverage for the arms whilst giving a dramatic look. This style is the perfect all year round dress, your go to wardrobe staple, that can be dressed up or down and worn with boots, tights and a leather jacket in colder weather and sandals or strappy heels in warmer weather. Composition Shell: 100% Silk Lining: 100% Polyester Wash Care Dry Clean only Dress Length 128cm Women's Blue Silk Aria Midi Shirt Dress XL Ethereal London