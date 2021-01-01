The satin ASHA SATIN GREEN FLASH bralette is a modern interpretation of a sensual boudoir style. For evening outings, wear it with the BELLAMY jacket and high-waisted JESSIE pants, or use it as a bikini top at a summer resort. The bra has adjustable straps for a perfect fit. Fastened at the back with covered buttons. The perimeter of the bra is slightly elastic. Please refer to the detailed table of our sizes and our detailed measurements which you can find in the SIZING tab for the best fit. Dry clean Iron at 110 ° C COMPOSITION: 82% Cupro, 18% Silk Women's Olive Silk Asha Satin Branch Bralette Top XS Aggi